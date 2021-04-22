Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,727 shares of company stock worth $6,403,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

