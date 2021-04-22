Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $5.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings of $5.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $21.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.66 to $22.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.75 to $23.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $97.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

