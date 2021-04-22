Zano Price Up 12% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003239 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $125,308.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,636,708 coins and its circulating supply is 10,607,208 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

