Zap (ZAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $28.87 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zap has traded 47.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00063530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00090877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.79 or 0.00661173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.58 or 0.07205598 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.