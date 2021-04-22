ZClassic Market Capitalization Hits $3.79 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $18,325.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00446790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00157261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00205711 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,176,277 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

