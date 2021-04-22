Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,198.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.26 or 0.04684516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.08 or 0.00502087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $899.69 or 0.01723577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00704224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.99 or 0.00547893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00065503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00446483 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00255445 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

