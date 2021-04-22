ZCore (ZCR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,053.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $691,785.35 and approximately $2,053.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,465,178 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

