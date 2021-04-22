Zealium (NZL) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $30,661.46 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024797 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $828.29 or 0.01532385 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,205,112 coins and its circulating supply is 16,205,112 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

