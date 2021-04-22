Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $25,094.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00271067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00941705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00647384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,379.20 or 0.98928997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,000,435,348 coins and its circulating supply is 754,453,582 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.