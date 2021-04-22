Zeepin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $488,535.07 and approximately $98,610.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00275356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.00956500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,214.13 or 1.00456614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.00637622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

