Zel Achieves Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00393346 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00206823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00196184 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

