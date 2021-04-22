Zel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.42 or 0.00446355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00158636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00213673 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

