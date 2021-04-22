Zelwin (ZLW) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00009337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zelwin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $362.29 million and approximately $360,164.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00095550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00720246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.16 or 0.08318023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049924 BTC.

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

