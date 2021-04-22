Zen Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $3,699.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.67 million and $3,699.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

