Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

ZEN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.78. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

