Zendesk (ZEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $32,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.