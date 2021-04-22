ZEON (ZEON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $919,751.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $33.40 million and approximately $919,751.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00071833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00737974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08053207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049632 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

