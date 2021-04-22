Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.43

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $101,816.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00398882 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.79 or 0.00208132 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00197842 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002327 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,913,259 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

