Zilla (ZLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,986.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Zilla coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $370,198.53 and $8,986.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

