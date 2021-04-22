Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $178.84 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00080205 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003378 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000078 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,490,985,523 coins and its circulating supply is 11,199,518,370 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

