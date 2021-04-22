Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.6% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.14. 7,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,874. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

