ZINC (ZINC) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. ZINC has a market cap of $146,870.09 and approximately $2,462.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZINC has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00072988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00735466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.56 or 0.08095691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050621 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.