Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

