ZKSwap Price Reaches $2.19 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $432.25 million and $38.30 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00004362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.00995935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,070.07 or 0.99749483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00637483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

