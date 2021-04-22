ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 105,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,032,475.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,475.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,818,907 shares of company stock valued at $258,908,532 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,407,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

