Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.78. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 3,411,805 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $96.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
