Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.78. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 3,411,805 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $96.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

