ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Up 6.9%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares rose 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 49,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,868,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 235,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 114,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

