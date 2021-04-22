ZumCoin Trading Up 136.9% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 136.9% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.43 million and $116.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.