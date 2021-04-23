$0.04 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Interface posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105,123 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 99,518 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 192,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

