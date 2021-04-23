-$0.06 EPS Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sesen Bio.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SESN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SESN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 109,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,393. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $452.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.