$0.08 EPS Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.03). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 165.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.