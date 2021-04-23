-$0.09 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 16,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

