$0.10 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 909,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,977,000 after buying an additional 100,750 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 357,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,792. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.