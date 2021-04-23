$0.11 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Rollins posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 42,964 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after buying an additional 475,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

