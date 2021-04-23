-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

PLAY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,221. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.