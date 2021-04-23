-$0.14 EPS Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $14,732,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $8,417,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $308,992,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $7,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

