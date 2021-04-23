$0.17 EPS Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 71,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,475. Infosys has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
