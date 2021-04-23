$0.17 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,876 shares of company stock worth $1,379,669. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

