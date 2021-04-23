$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.48. 85,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,697. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

