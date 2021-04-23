-$0.30 EPS Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.02 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

NYSE GKOS opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $233,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

