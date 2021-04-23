$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.76.

NYSE GDDY opened at $84.38 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in GoDaddy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

