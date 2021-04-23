$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HONE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. 250,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $831.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

