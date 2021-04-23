-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQST shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 564,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,146. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

