$0.59 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

