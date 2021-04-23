-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.50). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.43 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

