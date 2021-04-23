$0.61 EPS Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.66. Mplx also posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,536. Mplx has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

