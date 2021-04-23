$0.69 EPS Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Mondelez International also reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,138. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.