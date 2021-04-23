$0.75 EPS Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Welltower reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.63 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

