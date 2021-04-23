$0.78 EPS Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

NYSE:VER opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.