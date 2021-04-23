$0.87 EPS Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.84. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.